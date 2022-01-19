Aishat’s death: ERC wants query to OAU student leaders, activists withdrawn

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) on Wednesday demanded immediate withdrawal of query purportedly handed over to student leaders and activists by authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

In a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Hassan Taiwo Soweto and acting national mobilisation officer, ERC accused the institution of victimising students’ leaders and activists.

ERC maintained that the said student leaders were being victimised over a protest last year over the death of Miss Adeshina Aishat, a final year student of Foreign Languages, due to alleged negligence at the university’s health centre.

The body stressed that it was unfortunate that the affected student leaders and activists were served query ” for participating in a peaceful protest last year (1st October 2021) over the unfortunate death of Miss Adeshina Aishat, a final year student of Foreign Languages.”

The body added, “so far, we can confirm that an ERC member, Comrade Francis Adeola Adegoke, popularly known as Honorable Statesman, has received the query letter as well as several other student leaders and activists. The ERC condemns this attempt at victimizing students’ leaders and demand the immediate withdrawal of the query letters and a halt to any plan to victimise.”