AITEO commended over oil spill intervention

Again, AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEC), has been commended over its prompt intervention and report on its Sanya Babara South Well 01 located in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa through the company’s media contact, Mr. Ndiana Matthew, the spill which occurred on the 9th of Nov.2021, was of extremely high magnitude.

He said the cause of the leakage and the quantity cannot be ascertained as at the time of the discovery even though the containment booms were deployed and recovery commenced immediately around the well head adding that necessary Oil Spill Notification Reports have been communicated to the relevant bodies including the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency(NOSDRA), Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission(NURRC), and National Petroleum Investment Services (NPIS) as required by regulation.

Meanwhile, a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the site was held by relevant stakeholders including the affected community though the visit was inconclusive due to the high pressure emanating from the well head. In the meantime, Aiteo has mobilised a full intervention team with well control specialists and equipment both locally and internationally to arrest the leakage. The release stated that investigation on the cause of the incident will progress after the well has been shut down. However, preliminary signs show that it must either be as a result of oil theft or sabotage.