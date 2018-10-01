Aiteo Cup: Ajanah eyes historic cup triumph with Katsina United

Super Eagles ‘B’ defender Chinedu Ajanah, who scored the winner against Plateau United for Katsina United to advance to the quarterfinal of this year’s Aiteo Cup, has said he hope his team go all the way and win the cup competition.

Ajanah finished off Plateau United four minutes from time on Friday in Gombe to set up a Titanic quarterfinal clash against Kwara United on Wednesday in Lagos.

“This is just the quarterfinal, we will make sure we work very hard to ensure that we get to the final and take the trophy to our darling fans back home,” the goal-scoring central defender said.

“We want to write our names in the history book of Katsina State and at the same time make Katsina State proud.

The only way we can pay the state back is to take the trophy back home.

“I believe we can do it because the coaches have done their assignment well on how to approach every game.” The former ABS FC star dedicated his match winner against Plateau United to God.

“Who else can I dedicate the goal to If not God almighty, who made it possible for me to be at the right place at the right time,” he praised.

“We have worked very hard for this competition and the victory over Plateau United was a deserved one.” Ajanah has now scored three goals in all competitions this year – two goals in the league and one in the Aiteo Cup.

