Aiteo Cup: Ogunbote hails Rangers’ resilient fight in q/final win

Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has praised his players for their efforts in Wednesday’s Aiteo Federation Cup quarterfinal win against holders Akwa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The Flying Antelopes fell to a superb Micheal Ibe free-kick in the 41st minute of the encounter, but levelled the scores 20 minutes from time through captain Okey Odita before eventually winning the game 4-2 on penalties courtesy of goalkeeper Femi Thomas’ heroics.

Godwin Aguda converted the winning spotkick for Rangers after Micheal Ibe and Jamiu Alimi missed for Akwa United.

Ogunbote was really impressed with the way his charges took the game to the Promise Keepers who missed the services of key duo; Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Ezekiel Bassey due to injuries after conceding the first goal.

The former Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan coach also stated that the Coal City club will continue to fight hard to win the competition.

“It was hard and we expected it and prepared well for it.

Thank God we did not lose our heads after going behind but kept pushing and got the equalizer that took the game to penalty kicks,” Ogunbote told reporters after the game.

Yes, two more matches to go and we shall take them one at a time”.