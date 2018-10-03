Aiteo Cup q/finals cracker: Maikaba plots Rangers fall in Kano

Akwa United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, insists his team has what it takes to beat Enugu Rangers in this evening Aiteo Federation Cup quater-final clash at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The holders finished second in Group D behind Nasarawa United who beat them 2-0 in the final group game last Friday.

The Promise Keepers will be without key duo, Ezekiel Bassey and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi who picked up injuries in the group phase last week in Aba against the Flying Antelopes.

But Maikaba is confident they can scale through the hurdle despite the quality of their opposition.

“The Aiteo Cup is an interesting competition, that is why we are taking it one game at a time.

The quarter- final match with Rangers is an important game for us as the defending champions,” Maikaba told Akwa United’s official website ahead of the game.

“The mission here in Kano is to advance to the semi final of this competition.

“The boys have done well in the previous rounds and they are fully prepared and ready for Wednesday’s match.

We have a target and that is to retain our title as champions.

“My players are aware of the importance of every match and I believe that those that will be selected to represent us will make themselves and all our fans proud,” Maikaba stated.

Fixtures (Men) Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Kwara United Vs Katsina United Nasarawa United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors Rangers International Vs Akwa United Fixtures (Women) Rivers Angels Vs Sunshine QueensIbom Angels Vs Delta Queens Bayelsa Queens Vs Osun Babes Edo Queens Vs Confluence Queens

