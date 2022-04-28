AITEO Federation Cup kicks off

The Nigeria Football Federation has directed Football Associations in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory to take charge of registration of teams that will compete in this year’s AITEO Federation Cup competition.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Federation directed that the registration of teams for this year’s edition of the country’s most glamorous football championship should commence on Sunday, 1st May 2022 and last for 13 days. Submission of copies of completed players’ licenses to the NFF must be done latest Saturday, 14th May, while the competition in the States, to select two representatives for the national competition, will hold between 15th May – 15th June.

The NFF’s Competitions Department expects to have the names of each State’s two flagbearers for the national competition by 15th June.

