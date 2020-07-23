Aiteo in talks with Nigerian banks to restructure debt

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production, one of Nigeria’s largest private storage facilities for refined petroleum products in Africa is in debt restructuring talks with its lenders.

All parameters of the company’s debt are under consideration as part of the talks, which began shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Okoronkwo said. The discussions to date have been “fruitful” and Okoronkwo said he hopes that an agreement can be reached “as soon as possible.”

He declined to say whether a debt-for-equity swap was on the table, citing “commercial sensitivities, group managing director Victor Okoronkwo tells The Africa Report”.

Aiteo Eastern is the operator of oil mining lease (OML) 29, a joint venture with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The company also operates the 97-kilometre Nembe Creek Trunk Line, which serves as an industry-wide evacuation pipeline for produced fluids to the Bonny Terminal.

That pipeline is a source of comfort to the company’s lenders, Okoronkwo said.

The company is grappling with the consequences of loading up on oil reserves at a time of much higher prices. Aiteo in 2015 bought Shell’s stake in OML 29 and the Nembe Creek Trunk Line for $1.7 billion. It also purchased Total’s stake in OML 29 for $569 million.

Those decisions now mean that Aiteo is among Nigerian oil producers least able to withstand prolonged low oil prices, according to Yann Alix, head of Ashurst Africa in London.

Aiteo “acquired assets with substantial borrowings in a drastically different oil price environment”, Alix said in March.

Such a view is “uninformed,” Okoronkwo said, pointing to the company’s resource base which “gives us the robustness we need.”

According to Fitch, the oil and gas sector represented about 30 per cent of Nigerian banks’ gross loans at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of risk for Nigerian banks rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shock and Fitch does not rule out a similar increase in 2020.