Ajanah annual Basketball Championship postponed

The Organizers of the annual Ajanah Basketball Championship has postponed the 2018 edition of the competition which would have held at its usual venue of Okene Club in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the competition, Hon. Justice Siyaka Usman, who disclosed this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday , said the postponement was due to circumstances beyond the Organizers’ control.

According to him, the decision became difficult as the competition had already generated appreciable interest among the youths of Kogi State and the country over years.

“In acknowledging and appreciating the followership of the competition by both players and enthusiasts of the game, the postponement may equally be difficult for this category of people to bear.

“We pleaded that it was warranted by the concern to maintain the standard the competition has set over the years and to subscribe to only improving on that standard and the quality of the game in each

edition of the competition” he pleaded

While stating that the rescheduling should not be seen as a setback, Justice Usman promised to intimate the public on the choice of another date even though it is traditional for the competition to hold during the yuletide season.

He further enjoined players and spectators, who usually converge in Okene for the annual event, to make maximum use of their holidays and eschew activities that would bring them and their families to

disrepute just as he noted that the competition’s objectives of strengthening the bond of unity, friendship and mental alertness in Nigerian youths must not be compromised.

While wishing the players a memorable yuletide period in advance, he said the continuous advancement of the core values of the game in their respective abodes would compensate for the damage that would have been caused by the regrettable postponement of the 2018 edition of the championship to another date.

He finally thanked the sponsor and patron of the tournament, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah and Alhaji Muhammed Sani Omolori for always being there for them and the game in Kogi state and the country by

extension.

Justice Unman assuaged any possible fear the players may have over the postponement as he said the care for youth development in the country was still very paramount to the organizers and sponsors of the competition.

