Ajanaku congratulates Alaafin on 83rd birthday

Asiwaju Odo O’odua, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku on Friday felicitated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll, the Permanent Chairman of Oyo state Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo state on the occasion of his 83rd birthday anniversary.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain in a congratulatory message to the Alaafin of Oyo, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, showered encomiums and adulations on the first class monarch on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

Asiwaju Ajanaku said Oba Adeyemi stands out as “A wonderful traditional leader and very highly detribalized, wonderful, fascinating and excellent monarch”.

Describing the Alaafin” as Oracle of wisdom, a custodian of Yoruba culture and heritage who should be celebrated by the entirety of Oduduwa land on this significant day”, he said.

“I appreciate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll, the Alaafin of Oyo on his day as he clocks 83 today 15 October, 2021. It is his day as chosen by the Lord and I leverage it as an opportunity to show my gratitude as Asiwaju Odo O’odua to the great leader for his protection of Yoruba Culture and territories from the invaders, especially at this trial period.

“On behalf of myself and the entire youths of Yorubaland, I wish to say that Alaafin is an enigmatic and pragmatic person, whose uncommon leadership qualities and strong belief in the peace, unity and progress of our dear nation, have combined to make him one of the most highly respected monarchs in Nigeria today.

“May God Almighty bless the age of His Imperial Majesty as we wish him long life, good health, prosperity, divine favour and protection.Happy birthday Your Majesty!” Ajanaku stated.