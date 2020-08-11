Ajaokuta/NIOMCO ‘ll revolutionise Nigeria’s industrial activity – Gov. Bello

Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) in Itakpe would revolutionize the country’s industrial activities

The Governor stated this on Monday in Lokoja while receiving a delegation of the House of Representative Committee on steel development led by its chairman and member representing Ankpa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ali Abdullahi at the Government House.

Governor Bello who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja pointed out that when completed the steel company which is the largest in Africa has the potential of employing thousands of Nigerians.

He thanked the President for inaugurating a committee for the implementation of the revitalization of the steel company and for also approving the addition of a state representative, on the steering committee.

Governor Bello noted that if not for the current global pandemic the revitalization process would have being at an advanced stage, noting that the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment to actualizing the revival of the steel plant.

He expressed optimism that as international boarders begin to open up, the revitalization process would be back on track, adding that ” it is our prayer that the company should benefit Nigerians, particularly, Kogi Citizens”

The leader of the delegation and Chairman House of Representative committee on steel development, Hon. Ali Abdullahi in his remark, noted that they were in the state to perform an oversight function of visitation to Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to examine the situation on ground.

He opined that the history of many industrialized nations was hinged on steel revolution, stressing that any country which refused to make use of such opportunity would continue to import most of its steel products.

The lawmaker said that as a parliament they acknowledge that the steel company has a huge potential that could help boost the nation’s economy, provide jobs, assuring they would continue to give the needed legislative support to ensure its actualization.

Also speaking, the House of Representative, Steel Development Committee Vice Chairman and Member Representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro noted that the committee would take its findings back to the House in a bid to further the cause of actualizing the proposed revival of the steel company.

The member representing Ajaokuta Federal constituency, Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu, while commending president Muhammodu Buhari for his unwavering commitment to the revival of the steel company, assured that the host Community would continue to cooperate with the federal government to ensure its timely completion and operationalization.

He assured that the interest of the community would be integrated in the entire process, stressing that kogi state and Ajaokuta LGA would be the greatest beneficiaries of the company when fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth from the host Community, Zakari Adamu applauded Hon. Lawal for his effort in the eight Assembly for bringing former speaker Yakubu Dogara and some principal officers of the National Assembly to the project site, saying their reports to President Muhammadu Buhari has yielded positive results today .

The community equally thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his follow up to ensure that the moribund steel plant is revitalized for the benefit of Nigeria, kogi state and Ajaokuta LGA

Other Members in the delegation are, Olushola Fatoba, Henry Nwoba, Lawal Shettima, Ali Victor Dan Zaria, Francies Ejirogene , Mohammed Abdulmumin and Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson.