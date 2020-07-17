Ajaokuta Steel coy ready for operations – Sole administrator

The sole administrator of Ajakuta Steel Company, Engr. Sumaila Aka’aba, has declared that the integrated plant “is fully ready to commence operations.”

Aka’aba, who disclosed this on Friday in Ajaokuta while interacting with journalists, said the technical audit carried out in 2018 put the status of the steel plant at 93.5 per cent completion, adding that “as at today the steel industry is ready for operation.”

He said, “Initially, you hear that Ajaokuta steel plant is 98 per cent completion, but today it has come down to 95.3 per cent which was clearly stated in a 12- volume documents we used to discuss with Russian government when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the country last year.

“It is also the document we used to engaged the Russians and they have made proposals on what to do in Ajaokuta Steel Company and that is why they will be coming to the steel plant to revalidate the technical audit to be sure that our claims on the status of the plant are correct and in order.”

Aka’aba also disclosed that the Russians “are coming to upgrade and modernise the steel plant,” but lamented that the restrictions on airspace as a result of Covid-19 pandemic had led to loss of four months in their arrival plan.

“Hopefully, as soon as the airspace restriction is over, the Russians will come back and do revalidation of the audit report submitted to them. After the revalidation they can now put pen on paper so that the project proper can commence.”