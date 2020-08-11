Ajaokuta steel revitalisation critical to Nigeria’s industrialisation – Bello

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has averred that the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company by the present government will revolutionise the country’s industrial activities and create jobs for the unemployed.

The governor stated this Tuesday in Lokoja while receiving a delegation of Federal House of Representative Committee Members on Steel Development, led by its chairman and member, representing Ankpa federal constituency, Ali Abdullahi, at the Government House.

Governor Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, pointed out that when completed, the steel company which is the largest in Africa has the potential of employing thousands of Nigerians and also generate huge revenue for the nation.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating a committee for the implementation of the revitalisation of the steel company and for also approving the addition of a state representative, on the steering committee.

He expressed optimism that as international boarders begin to open up, the revitalisation process would be back on track, adding that “it is our prayer that the company should benefit Nigerians, particularly, Kogi citizens.”

The leader of the delegation and chairman House of Representative Committee on Steel Development, Ali Abdullahi, in his remark, stated that they were in the state to perform an oversight function of visitation to Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, to examine the situation on ground.

He noted that the history of many industrialised nations was hinged on steel revolution, adding that, any country that refused to make use of such opportunity would continue to import most of its steel products.

The lawmaker said as a parliament, they acknowledge that the steel company has a huge potential that could help boost the nation’s economy, provide jobs, assuring that they would continued to give the needed legislative support to ensure its actualisation.

The member representing Ajaokuta federal constituency, at the green chamber, Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu, while commending the president for his unwavering commitment to the revival of the steel company, assured that the host community would continue to cooperate with the federal government to ensure its timely completion.

He assured that the interest of the community would be integrated in the entire process, adding that Kogi state and Ajaokuta LGA would be the greatest beneficiaries of the company when fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the youth from the host community, Zakari Adamu applauded Lawal for his effort in the eight assembly for bringing former speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and some principal officers of the National Assembly to the project site. He added that their report to President Buhari has yielded positive results