Ajayi cautions supporters against disparaging opponents

The Campaign Organisation of the Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has cautioned supporters against disparaging comments on rivals seeking the PDP ticket.

The Director-General of the Campaign Organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, in a statement in Akure, said the sole goal was to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) “and not to fight one another”.

Ademujimi, in the statement titled “We cannot thank our teeming supporters and towering party enough”, said the comment about Ajayi being a new member of the PDP was not correct as he was a foundation member of the party.

He said the campaign organisation would uphold the tenets of democracy before, during and after the party’s primary fixed for Wednesday, and the general election fixed for Oct. 10.

According to him, a political culture of decency and focus has been the hallmark of Ajayi’s Campaign Organisation since the commencement of the campaign. “Our goal is to convince committed and patriotic party faithfuls to entrust the mandate in Ajayi’s hand.

“From 1998 when he joined the PDP, till 2016 when political exigencies drove him out of the party, he has conducted himself as a bridge-builder and a conscious networker in and out of the party and politics.

“His humility, uncommon large-heartedness and generosity, palpable political dexterity and convincing demonstration of political sportsmanship have ensured his wide acceptance within a short period of his return to the party he helped uphold its umbrella for 18 years.

“The 3ACO is proud of the untiring and creative strategies with which we presented our aspirant as a competent grassroots politician who rose through the ranks to serve in many executive positions at both the party and government levels.

“His legislative experience as a former member of the House of Representative added to his widely accepted political resume of over three decades among our party members is a huge advantage.

“Our campaign issues are purely about positioning our party as a formidable, organised and victory-ready political platform for the sustainable development of party men and women as well as the non-partisan masses, technocrats and civil servants of the Sunshine State,” he said.

Ademujimi urged members to pray and work together for a rancor-free, truly democratic, very transparent, evidently fair and generally credible process, so that whoever emerged would defeat the incumbent.