Ajayi gains promotion to EPL with West Brom

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi will have a taste of English Premiership League EPL next season. The Nigerian defender gained promotion from the Nationwide to the EPL with his club West Bromwich Albion.

Ajayi was in action for the Baggies who sealed their return to the top flight despite playing out 2 – 2 with Queens Park Rangers at the Hawthorne on Wednesday night in one of the Championship matches. With already promoted Leeds United guaranteed to finish on top of the standing, West Bromwich Albion needed a win against their visitors to seal their return to the top flight regardless of the results between third-place Brentford and Barnsley. West Brom’s performance against QPR was disappointing, but they manage to pull through after Barnsley stunned Brentford who were playing at home 2 – 1. The promotion is a dream come true for Ajayi who made 43 appearances for the baggies and contributed five goals to the push for the promotion. The defender joined the club last summer from Rotterdam, and he struck a perfect understanding with Egyptian defender, Mohammed Hegazi in the heart of the defense. Ajayi is the fifth Super Eagles player to play for the Baggies, after Kanu Nwankwo, Ifeanyi Udeze, Osaze Odemwingie, and Brown Ideye.