Ajimobi, achiever with memorable imprints in journey of life – Ex-govs

The Former Governors Forum (FGF) has commiserated with the family of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died in Lagos last week after his unsuccessful battle with COVID-19.

Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the two term governor of Oyo state was buried at his private residence in Ibadan, Sunday.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman, FGF, former governor of Yobe state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim and his executive secretary, former governor of Niger state, Dr. Babangidaj Aliyu, Sunday said Ajimobi left memorable imprints in his journey of life.

The forum also described Senator Ajimobi as a gentleman and a statesman, adding that the former governor of Oyo state was also a resolute leader and a revered member of the forum.

The statement said: “Ajimobi bestrode the political landscape of his beloved state like a colossus and left a legacy of monumental infrastructural development that enhanced the living standard of his people.”

“At the same time, they condoled with the incumbent governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Oyo state over the irreplaceable loss.”

The statement further said: “Born 70 years ago, late Senator Ajimobi charted a worthy path of hard work and service that enhanced his road to success in life.

“Honoured at home and respected in other parts of the country, the colourful politician, with sartorial taste will always be remembered for what he was: an achiever with memorable imprints in his journey of life.”