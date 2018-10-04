Ajimobi emerges Oyo South senatorial candidate

Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi yesterday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Oyo south senatorial district by defeating Dr.

Fola Akinosun with by 669 to 168 votes.

Announcing the result of the election , leader of the team that conducted the election, Chief Ademola Seriki said the exercise, which started around 6:30pm on Tuesday was delayed over late arrival of voting materials from the APC national headquarters, Abuja.

Chief Seriki disclosed that the Oyo south senatorial election was another successful primary that the committee had conducted, having conducted the governorship primary that produced Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Sunday.

“You heard what happened in some states that conducted the same exercise.

Some were not as successful as Oyo state and I give the credit to the aspirants and the entire members of this great party for making this exercise worthwhile.

“I salute the calmness and maturity of the aspirants that have so far participated in the primaries, from Sunday’s governorship primary and today’s senate primary.

We look forward to further cooperation of all stakeholders in the remaining primaries,” he said.

Governor Ajimobi, while speaking with journalists after he was declared winner of the election, lauded the electoral committee for conducting hitch-free and smooth primary election, despite the earlier delay, saying : “ I look forward to going back to the Red Chamber to contribute my quota to the national debate and the progress of the nation.

