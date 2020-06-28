Ajimobi finally buried in Ibadan amidst tight security

At last, the remains of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was interred in his Oluyole estate residence in Ibadan at about 10.05 a.m on Sunday.

It was gathered that the burial ceremony was graced by less than 20 people including members of his immediate family, his junior brother and few relatives and friends.

The burial which sources said was held in strict compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines was brief after the body of the former governor arrived Ibadan Saturday evening, and was prepared for the Sunday interment.

Security was however beefed up in and around the estate as security men were sighted in strategic junctions as well as the Isaq Abiola Ajimobi central mosque at Oke Ado venue of the prayers for the repose of the former governor’s soul.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the interment, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, tasked the party’s leaders and members to come together so as the best way to honour the late former governor and leader of the party in the state.

According to the APC Chieftain, “With the death of Senator Ajimobi, there is the need for all the APC leaders and stakeholders to rise up and salvage APC in Oyo state.

“The best honour I would suggest we give as a party to the departed soul of our great and outstanding leader, is to forgive whatever wrong we have done against each other, settle all disputes tearing our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) apart and come together as one. When we do this, Ajimobi’s soul will be happy in his rest.”