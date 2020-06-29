Ajimobi left enduring legacies for generations, says Alao-Akala

Former governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi left behind enduring legacies for the people of the state.

Alao-Akala stated this in a condolence message signed by him and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

“Kemi and I are deeply saddened. Sen. Abiola Ajimobi was a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness.

“I am comforted in the fact that the late Ajimobi left behind enduring legacies for the people of Oyo State to enjoy for generations,” he said.

Alao-Akala described the late Ajimobi as a passionate public administrator and a powerful voice of moral conscience.

“He was a brother, friend and political associate; a passionate public administrator and a powerful voice of moral conscience who served Oyo State and his country for decades with dignity and integrity.

“We have lost a giant. My brother, Ajimobi, was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy and a fighter for the people of Yoruba nation. Our world is dimmer without him in it.

“He was a politician of high repute and immense clout. All his life, he defined his politics and pitted his tent early in life with the progressive school,” he said.

He said that late Ajimobi’s decision to set up the reconciliation committee for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was informed by his desperation to see a united party.

Alao-Akala was sad that the late Ajimobi did not live to see him reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

He pledged that the committee would deliver on the desired mandate of the late Deputy National Chairman (South) and Acting Chairman of APC.

“Senator Ajimobi was a clear-headed and objective political leader who trusted and honoured me with an appointment to Chair Oyo State APC Reconciliation committee.

“By God’s Grace, we’ll not only ensure a united APC but also dedicate our future landslide electoral victories to the departed great leader.

“My solemn condolence to his wife, Chief Florence Ajimobi, his children, the APC family, and the people of Oyo state.

“Abiola’s strength, passion, unique style of leadership, work rate and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace.

“I prayed that Almighty Allah comfort the family in this difficult moment. May He grant His Excellency Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi, Al-Jannah Fridauz. Amin. Good night my wonderful egbon,” he said.