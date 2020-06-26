Ajimobi: Nigeria lost a Progressive – APC govs



The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Friday joined the government and people of Oyo state to mourn the death of the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.



In a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Bagudu, on behalf of his colleagues, the PGF said it received the news of his demise with a heavy heart and gratitude to God.



The PGF is the umbrella body of all governors elected on the platform of the APC.



Bagudu said, “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.





“We, the Progressive Governors Forum, join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.





“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.



“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.



“May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!”













