Ajimobi was a major bridge builder in APC, Nigeria – Osinbajo

The vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Saturday said the late former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was a major bridge builder in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria in general.

Speaking during a visit to the residence of late former governor at around 4.25pm, the vice president stated that the death of Senator Ajimobi was a big loss to the APC and the entire country considering his ability to build bridges and mediate practically any dispute and situation.

Professor Osinbajo said the late Senator Ajimobi’s spirit of compromise, brotherhood and unending desire of seeking everyone to work together will be a guide and direction for APC and Nigeria.

He added that his death was more painful considering the timing when APC and Nigeria are undergoing rebuilding process as he was one of those critical to actualising the rebuilding missions.

“Senator Ajimobi aside from the fact that I regarded him as a very dear older brother was a major bridge builder in the party. He was someone we all considered one of those who could mediate practically any dispute, any situation by not just bringing humour but also light and direction and in very many situations and circumstances that we have seen and experienced as a party, as a people and all that,” he said.

He added: “So, his death is a very significant one for our party. For us, it is a very major loss and very unfortunate also at a time that it has come, especially a time we are trying to build the party and also a time of nation building. He was one of those that are critical in doing this.”

“But I think his memory and all that he achieved while on earth and his ideas that he proffered remained with us and that spirit of compromise, that spirit of brotherhood and that his spirit of wanting everyone to work together is one that remains with us and we are proud and pleased that at least we have that.

“And that will be a guide and direction for us as we go forward in the years to come. So, it is a great loss, but we thank God that he lived and did all that he did and that he has left an incredible memory and incredible legacies for us.”

Professor Osinbajo and his entourage were received into Ibadan by the Oyo state deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, who also accompanied the vice president to the Oluyole estate residence of the late governor.