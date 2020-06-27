Ajimobi was a political giant, astute administrator – APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, on Friday said the late former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a political giant, towering intellectual and astute administrator.

Asiwaju Ajanaku in a condolence message to the family of Ajimobi said that the former governor being an articulate leader made great impact in Oyo state.

According to the APC Chieftain, with the death of Senator Ajimobi, Oyo state, APC and Nigeria “have lost a great man blessed with mental cleverness, a superb sense of humour and charisma”.

“I’m deeply anguished by the demise of our extremely valued political leader, a seasoned political brain, sharp mind, astute strategist, exemplary parliamentarian, exceptional communicator and outstanding governor after much battling to return to life within the short time he contracted the terrible virus”, he said

Asiwaju Ajanaku added, “we have lost a great man blessed with mental cleverness, a superb sense of humour and charisma. He was a proficient administrator by profession and an efficient politician by passion”.

The APC Chieftain pointed out that the late former governor “made Oyo polity better and I am honoured to have been in the same party with him”, saying, “we have lost a Tiger of democracy and a powerful ally in the fight for the soul of our dear Pacesetter’s state,”.

Highlighting some of the landmarks achievements as well as qualities of Senator Ajimobi while in office, Asiwaju Ajanaku said, “his contributions to Oyo state polity will forever be remembered.

“His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. A distinguished governor, who contributed immensely to nation-building. A great security chief, who ran the state peacefully for eight years, a feat that would not be easy for any one to equal.”.

Emphasizing that “every of his projects were outstanding including, Oyo State Technical University, restoration bridge, Eleyele-Dugbe expressway and other great road throughout the state”, he said, “it was in Ajimobi’s tenure that flood became thing of the past in Oyo State.”

