Ajimobi was an astute administrator, will be missed – Lawan, Omo-Agege

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, have expressed grief over the death of former Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi.

In separate statements issued in Abuja Friday, Lawan and Omo-Agege said Ajimobi would be missed by the people of Oyo state and Nigerians generally.

Lawan said Oyo state “will always remember the late Ajimobi for his numerous achievements over which the people rewarded him as the first governor to be reelected in the history of the politically sophisticated state.”

The statement read in part, “Ajimobi’s death will also be felt by the ruling All Progressives Congress, especially at a time the party is calling all hands to the deck to steady its sail.

“We, at the Senate, mourn Senator Ajimobi who also served with merit at the upper legislative chamber between 2003 and 2007 during which time he was the deputy Senate minority leader.”

He condoled with the family, friends and political associates of the former governor and prayed for Allah to comfort them.

Omo-Agege on his part said Ajimobi would be remembered for “his patriotism and passionate commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to the people.”

He said the APC chieftain left at a time his experience as an astute administrator was needed most.

“As a senator in 2003 and governor of Oyo state between 2011 and 2019, his immense contributions to the development of the state and country will remain evergreen in our hearts,” he said in the statement.