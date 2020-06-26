Ajimobi was diligent, hard-working politician – Niger gov

Niger state governor and chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has described as “painful the death of a former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, saying that he was a committed, diligent and hard-working politician.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Barje, said the government and people of Niger state “and indeed the entire people of the North-central zone share in the moment of grief with the family, Oyo state and the nation at large.”

He said, “The former governor was a patriotic personality. Late Ajomobi was a committed, diligent, hard-working and selfless politician having served his state and the nation in different capacities and contributed his quota to the political and economic development of the nation.

“He was a patriotic and an exemplary leader who impacted so many lives. We have to accept what God has allowed to happened, knowing that death is inevitable to all mortals.

He prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and give his family and the people of his state the fortitude to bear the loss.