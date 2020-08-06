Ajimobi’s 40th day prayer set for Thursday

The 40th day fidau prayers for the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, will hold Thursday.

A statement signed by the special adviser, media and strategy to late Senator Ajimobi, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the event will hold in Ibadan.

Bolaji stated that the 40th day fidau prayer will hold in line with COVID-19 protocols as laid down by NCDC,

The statement emphasised that the Fiɗau event will strictly be a family affair, adding, however, that there will be a live coverage of the event on NTA from 11am onwards.