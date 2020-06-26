Ajimobi’s death end of an era – Abiodun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun Thursday, described the demise of the former governor of Oyo state, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi as the end of an era.

Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the former governor died when his services were most needed and at a time his sagacity would have made a critical difference in statecraft and political engineering.

Abiodun who said the loss was not only to his immediate family and Oyo state that he governed for two terms, said, “it marked the end of an era for Nigeria because of the circumstances of the present time”.

“Ajimobi was a phenomenal public servant and business entrepreneur. He broke the second term jinx in the governance of his state and had served at the Senate as a Principal officer and Deputy Minority Whip creditably before attaining that height. He impacted on both the lawmaking and Executive arms in a matter that history cannot forget.

The governor recalled that at the twilight of Ajimobi’s sojourn on earth, he had been touted as a possible Acting Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), because he many believed in his ability to restore the party to its path of honour.

“He had always creditably acquitted himself as a crisis manager and was a respected brands’ manager in the private sector.

“Don’t forget that the late Ajimobi proved his mettle by getting to the peak of his career in the oil and gas sector. He was profoundly diligently, resourceful and enthusiastic and would be sorely missed.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. His unwavering support for causes he believed in was legendary and on a personal level, he was a confidant who threw his weight behind my bumpy journey to the office and in my previous efforts at seek office as well as in business.”

Governor Abidoun prayed for the repose of his soul and that Allah grant his family, associates and Government of Oyo state the fortitude to bear the loss.