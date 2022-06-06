 Ajulo condemns Owo church attack, urges security agencies to arrest perpetrators

A Constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has condemned the attack by unidentified assailants on St. Francis Catholic Church, that lead to loss of life of several innocent worshipers, on Sunday, in Owo, Ondo s tate.

Ajulo, who described the incident as disastrous urges the security operatives to take urgent action in fishing out the perpetrators.

Ajulo said “This is a dastardly act of wickedness and a war carried into my compound. I call on the Federal Government to provide necessary support for Ondo Stage Government and the good people of Ondo State at the period. This agents of evil must be apprehended as a matter of urgency.

“This is too heavy to bear- desecrating a place of worship by launching unprovoked attack on defenceless worshipers. Ondo state is a peace loving State and this is an unpleasant infringement on that relative peace we enjoy as a people”

Ajulo commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack, the government and people of Ondo State, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, especially St. Francis Catholic Church parishioners.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the good people of Owo Kingdom, especially the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegeshin Ogunoye and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. This really is a very sad time for us as a people.

I also urge our people in Ondo state to be conscious of their environment at this period, armed themselves as permissible under the law of the land and help security operatives in their intelligence gathering by reporting suspicious activities around them as I pledge a personal reward of sum of Ten Million Naira for any information that will unravel this gory crime against humanity and God, Ajulo said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

