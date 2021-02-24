AK 47 comment: Ortom, Ishaku equally guilty – Iliyasu

An elder statesman in Bauchi state and former governorship aspirant, Alhaji Ahmad Iliyasu, has condemned what he described as ‘nonsensical political statements by politicians, saying the elite ought to be mindful of their utterances so as not to cause disunity in the nation.

Iliyasu, who holds the traditional title of Sardaunan Misau made the remarks in a press release issued to journalists Wednesday in Bauchi on the cold war between the governors of Bauchi and Benue states, Bala Mohammed and Samuel Ortom over defence of herdsmen carrying AK 47 guns.

Bala said the herdsmen were forced to carry guns because security agents failed to protect them against cattle rustlers while his colleague, Ortom accused Bala of being a terrorist, supporting terrorism.

But the elder statesman said the attack on the Bauchi state governor by his Benue state counterpart was unwarranted.

Iliyasu claimed that Ortom once advocated that citizens should defend themselves ‘since the federal government failed to secure them, adding that Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku had recently on Channels Television suggested that citizens should be allowed to carry AK 47 to protect themselves from bandits.

“Political statements sensible and non sensible have dominated our national discourse these days. Some of the statements have exposed the hidden agenda of some people, particularly the elites.

“This ethnic, religious and sectional bias being perpetrated by some leaders who are supposed to be responsible and lead by example must stop in the interest of the nation,” he said.