Akajemeli charges CEOs to drive service delivery in Nigeria

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has called on CEO’s to take full ownership of service delivery processes in their Ministries Department and Agencies’s in order to drive the Open Government Partnership ( OGP) initiatives successfully in Nigeria.

This call was made when the SERVICOM boss recently paid an advocacy visit to the Managing Director/ CEO Federal Housing Authority (FHA), in Abuja.

According to the press release issued by the Public Awareness Manager SERVICOM, Mrs. Henrietta Okokon, stated that CEO’s are the ones to own the will to drive the improvements in the service delivery processes in Nigeria.

She said that OGP is a global coalition of reformers from the government and the civil society, working together to make government more transparent, participatory and accountable, to truly serve and empower Nigerian citizens.

“OGP initiative presents a platform for co-creation, partnership and collaboration between governments (State Actors) and Civil Society organizations and the Private Sector (Non- state Actors) in achieving the OGP developmental process.”

The Coordinator while addressing the management of FHA, said that during the process of OGP initiatives, SERVICOM would harvest a lot of feedbacks through mystery shopping to determine and evaluate the quality and standards of services rendered to Nigerians by the Agency.

Akajemeli stated that SERVICOM is a critical Partner to FHA in ensuring improvements in service delivery processes by showcasing them to Nigerians through the various service delivery windows to citizens.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, said that his organisation is fully committed to the new order in terms of improved service delivery processes in Nigeria.

He further stated that SERVICOM’s visit is a clarion call to do the needful through value chain development in the housing sector for the development of our nation Nigeria.