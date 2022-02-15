Akajemeli seeks stakeholders’ support on SERVICOM Bill

The National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli has asked for stakeholders’ support to facilitate the passage of the SERVICOM Bill in order for the repositioning of the public service for more effective and efficient service delivery.

This appeal was made during the public hearing on the SERVICOM Bill at the National Assembly, February 9, in Abuja.

In a press statement issued by the Public Awareness Manager

SERVICOM Office, Henrietta Okokon (Mrs.), Monday, said the Nigerian Service Delivery Initiative was orchestrated to provide the basic services to which citizens are entitled in a timely, fair, honest, effective and transparent manner.

The statement said the SERVICOM office currently has very little statutory powers to enforce compliance, and this makes the articulation and implementation of existing service charters by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ineffective.

Mrs. Akajemeli noted that, to ensure compliance with the service charter among MDAs, the action necessary is thus the drafting, passage and assent to the National SERVICOM Act.

The National Coordinator stated “a Bill for the Establishment of the Service Delivery and Compliance Management Agency (SERVICOM) for the management, execution and enforcement of service charter and standards, resolution of service failures and other related matters, has passed through the second reading at the National Assembly marking another milestone in our quest to institutionalise Service Delivery in Nigeria.”

She highlighted that the bill aims at providing for an effective, comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the effective management, execution and enforcement of service compact of MDAs with citizens, and also providing measures for the identification and facilitation of resolution of service failures and enforcement of citizen’s service rights in Nigeria.

Speaking on the objectives of the Bill, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, said that the Bill will engender the culture of service excellence and will boost the customer service arm of running government business, entrench dynamic changes that will lead to service improvement that would hold us up as a developed nation.