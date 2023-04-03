Akanbi breaks national record, as Fakorede, Eyakpobeyan win sprint doubles 

Ogun state youth prodigy, Aderonke Akanbi broke her own record to set a new 3,000m national record of 9min:34.72s, while Fakorede Adekalu and Justina Eyakpobeyan won double sprint titles at the AFN All Comers U18 and U20 Trials in Kaduna.

Aderonke, had only last year on May 17, 2022 at the 19th International School Sports Federation (ISF Gymnasiade) in Normandy, France, as an 18-year old, broke the then 33-year-old record of 9min.41.28s held by Itsemhike Anwalimhobor to set a new record of 9min:36.86s.

Her new record she eclipsed again shaving off 2.14s less than a year later at Ahmadu Bello Stadium’s fast mondo track in Kaduna on Friday.

Fakorede Adekalu of Ekiti state, who won the men 100m on Thursday added the men 200m title in 21.04s, Nnamani Chidera of SE Athletics Club ran 21.29s to win silver, while Victory Achakpoekri of Favour S Club won the bronze in 21.43s.

Female 100m champion, Justina Tia Eyakpobeyan of Delta state ran 23.55s in the 200m to also claim her second sprint title. Faith Okwose also of Delta state picked silver in 23.76s, while

Aminat Adesayo Adekanmi of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko won bronze in 24.45s.

Samuel Ogazi of Dynamic Athletics Club won the men 400m in 47.29s, Ajayi Oluwabamidele of Easy Athletics Club won silver in 47.80s, as Ajayi Kehinde of Easy Athletics Club ran 47.85s to win bronze.

The women 400m turned to a race of Joys as Joy Blessing Akintoye of D’Victors Club won in 53.75s, Joy Usenbor Osaretin of Ondo state won silver in 54.11s, while Joy Ayomide Joseph of Oyo state won bronze in 54.98s.

Isaac Chukwuwike of Miracle Club won the men 800m in 1min:55.47s, home boy, Sadiq Zakariya of Kaduna state won silver in 1min:56.25s, as Sunday Usman of Taraba state won bronze in 1min:57.19s.

The women 800m title was claimed by Yetunde Olayinka Shaibu of Great Sa in 2min:08.88s, Comfort Aniete James of Customs was second in 2min.09.52, while Verity Umaru of Police was third in 2min.15.62s.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

