Akande, beneficiary of free struggle – Adebanjo



The acting Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has described the former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, as neophyte, a beneficiary of a struggle he never participated in.

Adebanjo in a statement he personally issued to debunk a statement credited to Akande in his book: “My Participations”, that the Afenifere’s house in Lekki, Lagos was built by the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he had expected Tinubu to debunk the allegation.

The Afenifere leader said he built his Lekki’s house his resources through the sale of 3 developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given to him by his late leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said: “There has been a lot of pressure on me not to react to Chief Bisi Akande’s tantrums, he is a neophyte, a beneficiary of a struggle he never took part in. I have been urged to keep to the adage not to “Answer a fool less you reduce yourself to his level, but there is also an adage that says, “Answer a fool less he thinks he is wise.

“A lot has been said in the press and the social media to demolish tantrums. But I owe a duty to myself and to put the record straight for posterity about the big lie that Bola Tinubu built my house in Lekki for me. I therefore deny categorically that my house at Lekki was built with my resources through the sale of 3 developed properties, loan from GTBank and the sale of undeveloped landed property given me by my late leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.

“The details are as follows: 1. A 4 bedroom duplex with 2 bedroom flat enclosed with 2 undeveloped plots at plot 4, block 14, Nuru Oniwo Street, Aguda Surulere, Lagos State, this is where I was living before moving to Lekki. The house was commissioned in 1972 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“A wing of the duplex was once occupied by a staff of the security outfit then known as “special branch” headed then by the late Alhaji M.D. Yussuf who later became Inspector General of Police when General Olusegun Obasanjo was the Head of State. It was later occupied by one of the wives Chief Pius Akinyelure, who often visit his wife there in company of Senator Bola Tinubu”.

He, however, called on the EFCC to verify his claims and urged the security agencies to probe the sources of wealth of Tinubu and Akande.

“I hereby authorise the EFCC to verify the above facts. It is alleged that Chief Bisi Akande’s building at Ila-Orogun, which I understand is more than double in expanse of my house in Lekki and some other properties he has in Lagos and abroad were financed by Bola Tinubu. His house in Ibadan was also alleged to have been built by the contractor that built the secretariat in Oshogbo, when he was the Governor of Osun state.

“I hereby challenge Chief Bisi Akande to clear the air by disclosing the source of financing these properties as I have done above. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the great philanthropist should also disclose the source of his wealth with which he bankrolled the elections of APC in the Southwest and that of General Muhammad Buhari and his various properties in Lagos. He should also authorize the EFCC to verify such details as I have done above”, he said.