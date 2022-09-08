Akase, Alia bicker over ‘disparaging’ comments on ex-Benue governors









Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and Publicity Terver Akase Thursday, challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia to publish his track record of achievements qualifying him to seek the office of governor.



Akase also said “becoming a governor required more than merely dancing to the vulgar songs of party supporters who insult opponents daily on the streets”.



Akase in a press statement in reaction to comments allegedly credited to Alia wherein he said “All Governor’s in the state have failed,” stated that the candidate has no justification to call or describe governors of the state as failure.



But the APC candidate in an interview with newsmen urged supporters of PDP to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates” as that was capable of creating unnecessary acrimony and enmity.



He stated that Benue will be better and the electoral process enriched if the 2023 governorship campaigners stick to issues of good governance that would lift millions of Benue people out of poverty rather than the dominated ravings of guttersnipes, by those who obviously do not wish the state well.”



He cautioned PDP supporters against fomenting lies, and claims that he asked his supporters to chase away Sen. Abba Morro during the recent Igede Agba festival celebration and that he referred to former governors Aku, Adasu and Akume as looters.



“I did not ask my supporters to chase away Sen. Morro or any other person during the Igede Agba festival. Why will I do that?



“It’s also a lie that I called former Governors Aku, Adasu of blessed memory and Sen. George Akume looters when the record is there that these gentlemen left indelible marks on the sands of Benue history during their reigns.



“I think we have come to a point where it has become imperative to tell the PDP to show leadership by calling their supporters who are employing fake news and misinformation as deliberate tools to deceive and poison the minds of unsuspecting Benue citizens to order,” he said.

