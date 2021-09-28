Akeredolu assents to bill establishing Ondo Security Trust Fund

To strengthen the security system in Ondo state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has signed a bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, indicated that signing the bill into law will further consolidate the efforts of the governor on securing the lives and property of people of the state.

The statement said, “As part of the commitment to sustaining his administration’s efforts and ensuring effective functioning of the security structure in the state, the governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, signing into Law the bill for the establishment of the Ondo State Security Trust Fund.

It will be recalled that the governor had signed the bill establishing the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, into law in his first tenure in office. He also recently assented to the anti-open grazing bill among several other steps taken by his administration to ensure maximum security of the people of the state.

“The State Security Trust Fund Bill, has signed into law, will, among several other objectives, sustain the gains already recorded on security in the state and enable government source for fund outside its limited resources to strengthen the state’s security architecture.”