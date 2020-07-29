Akeredolu blasts ex-deputy, others, names new running mate

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has officially confirmed Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He said he picked the former NDDC Commissioner after wide consultations with key stakeholders including the APC leaders.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this at the swearing-in ceremony of a new commissioner, Hon Idowu Otetubi and a Special Adviser in Akure, said Aiyedatiwa possesses verifiable credentials.

Governor Akeredolu said the leaders of the party opted to choose a suitable and qualified candidate as his running mate after considering many factors stressing that they were guided by their past experiences and the pedigree of the individuals being considered.

He listed some of the criteria to include the twin virtues of loyalty and honesty, adding that people should expect fresh and dignifying breathers from the choking rot of the immediate past.

“The general public has been treated to a cocktail of lies by those who recently disengaged from our administration, as well as those who were asked to step aside to allow those who displayed genuine passion to serve come on board.

“Their hirelings are busy spreading falsehood and maligning personalities on social media. You must have heard or read about the comedy of errors enacted by some erstwhile principal officers of this administration.

“Those who alleged exclusion from governance have been unable to tell the people, in specific terms, how that happened. No political appointee is owed any salaries and allowances. Only those who came into office believing that political appointments would aid primitive acquisition of wealth have been disappointed. For us, it is good riddance to bad rubbish,” Akeredolu said.

Meanwhile, Idowu Otetubi was sworn in as the new Commissioner for Natural Resources while Mr Summy-Smart Francis, took the Oath of Office as Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development.