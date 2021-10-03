Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring of Nigeria

Following rate of criminality and security challenges facing the nation, Govenor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state has called for urgent restructuring of the country in the best interest of all.

Governor Akeredolu, speaking over the weekend in Akure, Ondo state capital during the commemoration anniversary of the 61st anniversary of the country said the current system adopted in the county does not encourage ingenuity, noted that it is time for all patriots to unite and speak with one voice.

He maintained that the current system in the country does not take into account the diverse status of the people, adding that the country faces serious challenges bordering on redefinition.

“It has become imperative that the current structure be tinkered with fundamentally. It is no longer sustainable,” Governor Akeredolu posited.

The Governor in a statement signed by the chief press secretary , Richard Olatunde, said the gesture by the governor to grant pardon to sine inmates was in commemoration of this year’s Independence anniversary.

The statement reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The Governor also committed to life imprisonment twenty-six (26) other inmates who were condemned to death by the various Courts in the state.’’

