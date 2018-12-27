Akeredolu donates buses for Buhari’s re-election campaigns

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has donated buses for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice ‎President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2019 presidential elections saying he is committed to the re-election of the Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo ticket.

The Governor added that the buses are meant to mobilize members of the party in the state.

He said this in his hometown, Owo, while playing host to leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

‎Those in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale and other members of the State Executive Council.

Leaders of the party across the state including Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Senator Yele Omogunwa , memebers of the state House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju and other eminent personalities also attended the event.

The move was in furtherance of Governor Akeredolu’s commitment to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo.

The Governor said the buses are meant to mobilize members of the party in the state. Presenting the buses to the local government Chairmen of the party, Akeredolu said the 2019 elections is very important to the APC and the state.

The buses were also presented at the open field besides Nigeria Prison, GRA, Owo. Governor Akeredolu urged the Chairmen to make good use of the buses.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.