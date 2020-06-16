Akeredolu meets Buhari ahead Ondo APC guber primary



Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu said Tuesday that he is ready for any form of primary election the All Progressives Congress (APC) would adopt in the state.The governor said this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said he was sure of victory at either the direct or indirect primary election the party may choose for the state.



Akeredolu said he was at the State House to officially inform the president of his desire to seek re-election and present his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to him.



“This is the season again those of us who have off time elections, a few of the states as you know particularly Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi a few of the states that have their elections at different times from the general elections. As you know, Ondo State elections will be coming up in October and our party, APC has set down the rules and guidelines for the election and clearly we are at the time now to obtain Expression of Interest and our nomination forms. “Having obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form, I decided to let the President know of the fact that I will be contesting election again. The last time I contested, I made it known to him that I will be running for the election.



“So, I have only come here to let the President know of the fact that I will be running for this office and I pray to God Almighty that I will be successful and that I needed his blessing and he wished me very well, that’s why I have come,” he said.



Asked why the people of Ondo state should vote for him again, the governor said: “Thank you so much, that is a valid question because if you had been there, then why do you want to go back, people would want to know. For me, you occupy these offices for a purpose and the purpose must be that you want to change the lives of the people. So l, any effort at changing their lives is worthy of our pursuit and for me I have been in office for over three years now.”The governor said the issue of infrastructure in the state has been addressed in three years, with a number of roads fixed.

He said the issue of education, health and provision of potable water have also been tackled with evidence to show.



The governor said he needs to be given the opportunity to complete the good works that the state government has been doing for the people of Ondo state.

Asked if he was comfortable with the direct primary policy of his party, he said: “I am not aware of that policy but if it is the policy of the party, fair enough, we are good to go in any form of primaries. And that is why you see our people, they say it openly that direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal. Whichever one you want to adopt, direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal, we will win whichever one.”



Asked how sure he was of getting a party ticket because of the many interests, he said: “Let me tell you, a lot of people know about me and that was what happened in the last time too. When I tell you I am sure, my confidence is in God Almighty. For me, God will do it. I am not in this battle myself, it’s the battle of the Lord. So, I have no fears, God will do this and I know very well.”



Asked if he has the backing of the President, he said: “Mr. The President is a father to all of us, let us be fair to him but he knows what we have tried to do. Remember, I saw in a photo display, the President visiting Ondo state, to visit our Ondo Linyi Industrial hub.

“That is a monumental achievement and the President was proud of it and he even said so especially that we are able to come up with this idea with the Chinese companies and other companies there in Ondo Linyi is worthy of emulation by everybody.



“That can go for giving you a pass mark, it can go for the President supporting you. But all I know is that the President is a father to all, you don’t expect him to say this is my candidate. But I know that he has seen our work and he has said to me pointedly, “You have done very well in Ondo state.”