Akeredolu, Opeyemi to APC: Return presidency to South, douse raging restiveness 

Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the presidential position to the southern part of the country.

Akeredolu made the call Tuesday in a statement, titled “Our Party, APC, Must Tread the Path of Equity” which was made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

The governor said the party could not afford any internal bickering that might cause distrust and militate against cohesion, harmony and the zeal to achieve set objectives.

APC National Chairman and former Nasarawa state Governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had last week, said the party was yet to zone presidency to any zone, a statement that is eliciting negative reactions from the southern part of Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who said the current democratic dispensation was anchored on the unwritten convention driven by a principle of equity, said the APC must do nothing which is capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust.

“Our party just elected officers on the established principle of giving every part of the country an important stake in the political calculus,” he said.

He explained that the focus had shifted to the process which would culminate in the participation of the party in the general elections in 2023.

“All lovers of peace and freedom must do everything to eschew tendencies which may predispose them to taking decisions which promote distrust and lead to a crisis, the end of which nobody may be able to predict.

“The leadership of the party ensured that the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded convention,” he said.

Akeredolu, who said party chairmanship position had gone to the North and all other offices had been filled, said it’s high time leaders of the party took a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession.

He said the party executive committee had fixed a fee for the purchase of the nomination form for the office.

“It is expected, fervently, that it would proceed to complete the process by limiting the propensities for disagreement to a region for possible micro-management.

“It is very expedient that we avoid self-inflicted crises before the general elections. It is the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the next President.

“The party leadership should have no difficulty in making pronouncement on this very important issue, just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of forms.

“This must be done without delay. The principle of Federal Character is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, as amended. It will be disingenuous for anyone to argue against rotation at this period.

“We must not keep our party men and women guessing on the position of the leadership of the party. This is the time to weigh in and take control of the process.

“No statement must suggest, even remotely, that the party harbours certain sentiments which may predispose it to consider throwing the contest open.

“This is certainly not the time for equivocation. Equity Dictates That We Take A Stand,” Akeredolu said. (NAN)

Also in a related development, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said allowing the presidency to return to the South in 2023 presidential elections would douse the raging restiveness and tension in the country.

Senator Bamidele also described the agitation for presidency from politicians of Southern extraction, in the country as a legitimate request backed by the 1999 constitution.

Bamidele, who represents the Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the Senate stated this Tuesday while speaking in Ado-Ekiti,the Ekiti state capital during the empowerment programme for his constituents across the five councils in the zone.

Materials distributed at the event were mini buses, sewing machines, generating sets, ploughing machine, grinding machines, wheel chairs, tricycles, motorbikes, ambulance buses, ventilators, fertilisers, driers, Hilux van, among others.

Speaking at the event, Senator Bamidele described the rotation of presidency between the Northern and Southern Nigeria as a legal and constitutional agitation recognised by Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Addressing journalists at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, in Ado-Ekiti, venue of the event, Bamidele said: “Rotational presidency is legitimate and constitutional.

“Let me state that Section 14 of the constitution and various sections of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, stated that no section of the country should dominate others in terms of positions.

“Let me also state that the primary concept of governance is welfare and good governance. The Section emphasized that Nigeria shall not be governed in such a way that any particular section will have domineering advantage over others.

“That is the whole essence of equitable distribution of wealth and power. Part of the equitable distribution of power is allowing presidency to rotate between North and South.

“Though the constitution didn’t say specifically about rotation, but logically and through various judicial interpretations, allowing it to rotate is legal and constitutional”.

“Speaking as a Nigerian, there is social tension in Nigeria today and when you have situations whereby Nigerians are beginning to doubt our togetherness and no longer trust leadership, people should not be thinking about political dominance.

“There is no part of this nation and zone that cannot produce the best. If you check properly, majority desire in APC is that, there should be free, fair and credible primary to elect our presidential candidate and not by imposition”, he said.

Bamidele expressed gratitude to his constituency for working hard to support him in the last three years.

“What I am doing today is part of how to give back to the society. This is not the first empowerment I have done. I have empowered over 5,000 people in my constituency in agriculture, tying and dying and others.

“This is a basic and fundamental thing that I think will benefit our people in critical areas like Agriculture, education, security, health and general empowerment

“I have procured 10,000 volume of books for our students while two ambulances and ventilators were donated to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital”, he stated.

Chairman of the occasion and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, urged the Ekiti voters to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji during the June 18 poll.

The former governor commended the lawmaker for giving a strong showing through the empowerment programme, saying “this has further showed that he is a good and worthy representative.

“I know that all of you love Biodun Oyebanji, but he can only become governor if you vote for him. Don’t stay at home and be expecting victory. But if you go out and work, victory shall be ours”, he said.

Tactically referring to Bamidele’s re-election bid, Adebayo said: “Senator Bamidele has done well with this empowerment, he has done creditably well and this is kind of him. Please, don’t forget to remember him when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, Ekiti state Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is to formally declare his intention to run for the position of president of the country Wednesday, 4th May 2022, in Abuja.

Fayemi would join the race for the Presidency after months of speculations that trailed his nationwide consultations.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti Tuesday, the declaration is tagged “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda.”

Fayemi, had after discussing his plan to run for the number one office with President Mohammadu Buhari last month, sought counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the federation.

The Ekiti state governor said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law.

The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period would form the crux of his declaration Wednesday at Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

