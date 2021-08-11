Akeredolu orders decongestion of Ondo correctional centres

The Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed the state Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice to commence the legal process of domesticating the non-custodial policy contained in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 in a bid to decongest the Correctional Centers in the state.

The governor expressed concern over the number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP), across the five Custodial Centers in the state.

Speaking in Akure while receiving in audience the Controller of Correctional Services, Ondo state command, Mr. Opeyemi Fatinikun, Governor Akeredolu commended the service for its systematic reorientation of inmates into the society under its Initiative of Reformation, Rehabilitation and Re-integration.

He said the agricultural and entrepreneurial programme of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been beneficial to the society and inmates after their terms.

The governor assured of his administration’s readiness to continue to ensure that all agencies of government are assisted despite paucity of funds.

Earlier, the state controller expressed the felicitations and good wishes of his Controller-General and the command to Governor Akeredolu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

He assured the governor that his command will support the state government “within the ambit of Criminal Justice Administration, Security and any other areas” required for effective collaborations.

The controller noted with grave concern the number of inmates in the custodial centres and facility in Ondo state and sought the assistance of the state government on the smooth discharge of the command’s operational duties.