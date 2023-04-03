Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave 

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has proceed on fifteen (15) days annual working vacation.

This was contained in a release by the governor’s chief Press secretary Richard Olatunde.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, both days inclusive.

While Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the governor.

The governor will resume for duties on Wednesday, 26th April, 2023.

