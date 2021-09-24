Akingbogun for burial Oct 1

The burial of a former Manager with PUSKY, a former subsidiary of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Pa Gbolahan Olaseinde Akingbogun holds October 1.

Akingbogun, 78, died August 14, 2021 at his residence in Isheri-Idimu in Alimosho local government area of Lagos state.

A statement by the family spokesman, Osuolale Olayinka Akingbogun, said the burial would be preceded by Service of Songs September 30.

The statement said the funeral service would hold at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Parish, behind Pipeline Market, Egbeda-Idimu Road, Lagos.

It said the interment follows at his compound, 27 Olugbede Street, Off Ejoyin Atobatele Street, Isheri-Idimu road

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.

