Akinrun royal suit: Judge recues self, returns case file to Osun CJ

Justice Adedotun Onibokun of an Osun state high court, Osogbo, has rescued herself from the royal suit of Akinrun of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of the state and returned the case file to the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, for re-assignment to another judge.

The judge had, in a ruling in November, restrained the state government from accepting any candidate from Obaara and Adedeji ruling houses pending the determination of the suit filed by Gboleru ruling house.

When the matter came up Friday, counsel to the 1st, 7th to 12th defendants, Muhydeen Adeoye, informed the court that the matter was adjourned to February 22, 2022 and wondered why the date was reversed.

He said, “We were in court on December 6 and the matter was adjourned to 17th February, 2022. I was surprised to see messages and calls from the bailiff of the court, directing me to come for the matter by 1 pm of December 8.”

He said another Judge, Justice Jide Falola, had, Wednesday December 8, dismissed a suit stopping the state government from installing Akinrun-elect, Yinusa Akadiri, and directed the government to go ahead with the installation.

The counsel said he was surprised that a court that had adjourned to February 17, 2022, could later direct the bailiff to inform him to appear in court within two hours.

Adeoye said, “I spoke with my clients on the strange development and I was directed to write to the CJ to reassign the matter because they have lost confidence and may not get justice in the matter.

“I will be praying for your Lordship to allow the matter to be abated pending the treatment of the letter submitted to the CJ.”

Ruling on the arguments, Justice Onibokun noted that one of the parties approached the court with a letter that the parties have agreed to come on December 8; hence the directive to the bailiff to inform parties.

