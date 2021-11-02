Akinwunmi gifts 4 Ekiti cadet team players scholarship

Four outstanding players of the Ekiti state cadet team are to receive a year scholarship courtesy of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi

Akinwunmi who was among the VIP guests at the maiden epoch-making Ekiti state Football Association Merit Awards told reporters in his speech, as he also commended the leadership qualities of Ekiti state FA Chairman, Bayo Olanlege who he said has taken football to a new level in the state.

“I want to firstly pour encomiums on Olanlege and his board members, as regards what they have done for the development of football in the state with a short space of time is massive.

“I also want to thank Barrister Churchill Oliseh, President of Nationwide League One (NLO) club, FC Ebedei for the expose he gave in the lecture he delivered on how he has been raking in on his investment in grassroot football. I now know how I can make money when I finish my tenure on the board of the NFF.

“It’s a pleasure to see what encourages the youths because football is about grassroot. A lot of people think football in Nigeria is about the Super Eagles or Super Falcons, to be candid the game is about the youths, encouraging, rewarding and recognition.

“What Ekiti FA has done by organizing the merit awards is terrific as it’s about recognizing, rewarding and encouraging hard work.

“Delighted to see that the four players (boys) nominated for the Best U-13 Player of the Year were given scholarships by Ekiti FA. Let me state, that my foundation (Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation) will award them a one-year scholarship that will run for next year.

“I hope by next year when we come to Ado Ekiti to celebrate with Olanlege in the second edition of Ekiti State Football Association Merit Award, we’ll have a greater course to honour the Lord Almighty.”