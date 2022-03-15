Akinwunmi to officially kick-off NLO 2022 season

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice-President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi will on Wednesday have the honour to officially kickoff the new season of the Nationwide League One (NLO).

Akinwunmi, head of Lagos State football’s governing body will perform the ceremonial kickoff in a Lagos Derby between Smart City FC and Gbagada FC at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere-Lagos.

An official statement from the Media Department of the NLO further informed that the NFF Chairman of Youth Football Development Committee and other top dignitaries in Nigeria’s football family, Chairman NFF Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, Chairman NLO Alhaji Mohamed Alkali, Vice Chairman NLO Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and NLO Chief Operating Officer (COO) Olushola Ogunnowo will be guest at the Teslim Balogun Stadium to watch the game.

According to the statement, Ogunnowo, the COO of the nation’s third-tier league, “Wednesday March 16 is less than 72 hours away to the new NLO season kickoff, everyone, the clubs, players and indeed every fan can’t wait to catch a glimpse of top grassroot football in the country.

“It’s been a long wait, which off course is not deliberate but for the good of the clubs as we needed to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country, for us to take a final decision on if to maintain the Stadium League format or revert to the proper full season.

“We are glad to have the full season format back and nonetheless clubs are to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 rules before and after matches.

“Meanwhile, clubs too have used the waiting window to prepare themselves for the new season with proper scouting of talents, playing tune-up matches and taking part in a pre-season invitational tournaments, like the one that was held in Ikenne, that’s the Evolution Cup.

“Coaches in the NLO were not left out as many were participants in the 2nd edition of NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Football Coaching Clinic, which ended a few weeks ago in the six geo-political zones.

“Having the NFF 1st Vice President Akinwummi and other top dignitaries here at the Teslim Balogun Stadium shows the NLO’s commitment in ensuring that we catch up with the new trends in grassroot football, which is the foundation of our football development,” Ogunnowo said.

However, football fans living in Surulere, and other suburbs of Lagos are invited to come watch sublime football at the grassroot, as the kick off for the encounter between Smart City FC and Gbagada FC is 3pm.