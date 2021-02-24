Akpabio hails Buhari on N/Delta development

Minster of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Chief Godswill Akpabio has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is a trustworthy and dependable leader.

He added that Buhari is genuinely interested in the progress of Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

The minister stated this Wednesday during the inauguration of the executives of a support group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) and cited his commitment to accelerated development in the Niger Delta, like the increased work pace on East/West road, as evidence.

Akpabio said: “Work on the construction of the bridge on the Ikot Abasi/Oruk Anam axis is going on at feverish speed, the bridge would be ready by March 2021, after which the Oron/Calabar Bridge would be the next focus, for the East/West road to be fully completed.”

The minister expressed gratitude to Mr. President for being resolute and added that by his actions, he has shown himself as a dependable leader.

The inauguration of the group which was performed at the premises of Esteemed Schools Abak, Akwa Ibom state, by Senator Akpabio and witnessed by other stakeholders, has Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo as the director-general and Ubokutom Nyah as the co-director general.

Akpabio who was unanimously appointed as the grand leader to the elation of the group, said he was excited with the motto of the organisation which is “Dependable Leadership.”

Waxing philosophical, the minister asked rhetorically, “What are you looking for?” to which he gave the motto of the organisation, “Dependable Leadership” as the answer.

Akpabio continued: “Dependable leadership means dividends of democracy to the people. Dependable leadership means water for the people; dependable leadership means education for our children. Dependable leadership means an end to COVID-19 or at least, the control of COVID-19.”

He charged the leadership of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum to demonstrate transparency in leadership, saying it is the only known attribute that could enhance the survival of the group.