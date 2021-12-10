Akpabio responsible for calmness, progress in Niger-Delta – NYCN

Nigerian youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCan) has held a birthday lecture in honour of the current Minister of the Niger- Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, describing as the reason progress and calmness returned to the Niger-Delta.

In his welcome address during the event in Abuja, the President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Solomon Adodo extolled the sterling qualities and leadership of Sen. Akpabio, praying God to grant him health, wisdom more years of service to Nigeria and humanity at large.

“Today we are here to honour a great man who has brought the much needed calm and progress to the Niger-Delta region and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs within a short period of time”. It is our prayer that God will continue to be with him in the discharge of his duties.

Earlier, the guest speaker at the lecture Dr. Orusa Thompson Ibikeremo lauded the revolution and reforms in the Niger Delta under Akpabio’s administration, describing him as a worthy son of the Niger Delta.

“The Niger-Delta ministry has been blessed with the best minister since its inception as previous administrations were only interested in milking the region dry and profiteering from the allocations meant to benefit the region.

“The forensic audits conducted by the ministry of Niger-Delta affairs helped to clear a lot of issues that had hitherto plagued the region and made it a flashpoint of violence and protests. The level of rot and decay was unimaginable and intolerable for any sane society.

“In their parley with journalists after the lecture, the youths lauded the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the Niger Delta region reclaims it’s glory amongst other regions and the nation at large.

“We are pleased with the choice of Godswill Akpabio, a seasoned administrator and politician with impeccable track record as the minister of Niger-Delta affairs and the reforms he has introduced. He has transformed the ministry and we’re happy to identify with him. We are equally pleased with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for appointing the very best brain in the region to salvage the rot that bedevilled the region”, the statement added.

The youths used the occasion to pray for the administration of President Buhari that God will grant him more wisdom to solve national issues in the same way he has solved the problem of leadership crisis in the Niger Delta region.

“We are positive that the successes recorded in the fight against corruption, oil bunkering, piracy, armed robbery and theft in the region as well as the massive reforms and youth friendly policies of Mr. President in the Niger Delta region can be replicated in other regions of Nigeria to make the country great again,” the youth added.

