Akpabio sues Nunieh over sexual harassment claim

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said he had instructed his lawyers to seek ecessary redress in a court of competent jurisdiction on his behalf over the defamatory statements made by the former acting managing director of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joy Nunieh.

Ms. Nunieh in an interview with newsmen had raised some accusations against the former Akwa Ibom state governor.

But a statement Friday in Abuja by Akpabio’s special assistant on media, Anietie Ekong, described all the allegations as “cornucopia of false, malicious and libellous,” adding that the “minister will seek redress in a court of law.”

The statement read in part, “The Honourable Minister’s initial attitude was to allow his lawyers and the judicial system vindicate him of the false allegations against him, but he is compelled to react to some of the wayward allegations levied against his person by Ms. Nunieh, especially the one bothering on sexual harassment.

“To start with, let it be known that there is no scintilla of truth in all the allegations peddled around by Ms. Nunieh. They are simply false! The Honourable Minister did not at any time, place or circumstance make any form of sexual advances to Ms. Nunieh, not even to put himself in a position or posture suggestive of sexual advances towards Ms. Nunieh, or any female staff of his Ministry or the NDDC.”