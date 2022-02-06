Akpabio support group empowers North Central youths with start-up kits

The Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) àt the weekend launched the North-central Zone Youth Empowerment Programme tagged SAYEP in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The programme, according to the National Coordinator of SGACG, Dr. Jibril Tafida, has a defined target of 360 beneficiaries across the six states of Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Plateau.

He explained that Senator Akpabio has been a man of “sterling leadership qualities, with tonnes of compassion”.

Speaking at the event, HRH Alhaji Balarabe Alhassan Sahee IV Sangari Daddare, Chairman Council of Chiefs, Daddare Development Area, Obi local government area advised the beneficiaries to make good use the opportunity they got , because “it is hard to get a Nigerian that would make such a sacrifice to the people regardless of where they come from; and opportunity comes but once”.

The theme of the programme, which was “Poverty Reduction through Self-reliance”, was attended by delegates, among participants across the board, including community and opinion leaders, youth organisations, academia and artisans.

Part of the working tools given to the beneficiaries were sewing machines, plumbing, electrical and mechanical tools, among other valuable items.

The North-central coordinator of the group, Engr Mohammed Adudu, in his goodwill message described the event as exemplary and historic, adding that the SGACG has demonstrated that the society needs programmes that touch lives at this point in the nation’s history