Akpabio’s presidential ambition dead on arrival

Nigerian constitution creates an avenue in which citizens will come freely and express their views or opinions in both local and national issues. Nevertheless, sometimes I blame the constitution for its inability to restrict some of the rights that we’re enjoying, like the issue of “freedom of xxpression or speech and right to vote and to be voted”

.

It baffles me the way and manner some Nigerians are hunting a sensitive and highly reputable political seat like office of the president. Besides, sometimes I ask myself if those people taking a presidential seat for a joke really have an idea on what it takes for someone to be in that seat.

To the best of my knowledg, it’s only in Nigeria you will see someone that doesn’t have experience on national issues or represented Nigeria both within and outside but is eager to contest the presidential seat. And the worse part of it is that, if you ask that person his manifesto, he has none.

I laughed when I read an interview by Dr Jibril Lawal Tafida, the National Coordinator for Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good in the Blueprint newspaper in January 2022. Tafida said that the senator will contest for the presidential seat under the ruling APC in the upcoming general election. Thus, described his ambition as dead on arrival because he has no influence to win the APC presidential primaries or even the experience to lead millions of people, so eventually, he’ll just waste his resources and energy.

However, what maked me laugh is how the national coordinator reacted during his interview, “both Tinubu and Umahi are no match for Akpabio”.

Let me briefly state Akpabio’s political record for further reference in the future or for the public to use their sense of reasoning and whether he fits the cap. Akpabio was the governor of Akwa Ibom state from 2007-2015, and later a senator and presently the minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

As I said it earlier, our constitution is to blame for our setbacks, otherwise how could it allow someone with no idea on national issues, People should get it clear that, I’m not in any way trying to underestimate Akpabio’s political record, because a former governor, former member of National Assembly and present minister can say something on the national issues, but that shouldn’t give Akpabio the license or guts to aspire for the presidential seat.

If I were the national coordinator of SGACG I will advise my godfather to either maintain his speed or to go back and learn national issues thoroughly or he’ll stop existing politically, because competing with the likes of Tinubu in politics is like an “undergraduate student with a PhD student.

I will like to conclude my short piece by asking some questions and I hope the national coordinator or Senator Godswill Akpabio will answer the questions.What are Akpabio’s contributions to the national development? What does he know about APC’s national affairs? What are his track records in both the National Assembly and Akwa Ibom state ggovernment.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna[email protected]