Akpan, Luke boycott Akwa Ibom PDP guber primaries

The two frontline governorship aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bassey Akpan and Hon. Onofiok Luke, on Wednesday boycotted the governorship primaries on ground of the subsisting court order.

Luke made his decision known in statement titled; “When realities stare us in the face” issued and signed by him and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

Similarly, Akpan cited the subsisting order by the Federal High Court to maintain the “status quo antebellum” until the case is heard at the appellate court as his reason.

In a letter addressed to the State chairman of the party, Aniekan Akpan and copied to the National chairman, the INEC Chairman and the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Tuesday, Akpan stressed that his decision to boycott the elections did not mean withdrawal from the race, adding that he was ready for the contest anytime the right thing was done.

According to the letter tagged, “Adherence to the court order in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/606/22 between Rt.Hon Friday Iwok & others and Independent National Electoral Commission and PDP- Inability to participate in the governorship primaries of May 25th, 2022 in Akwa Ibom State.”

Senator Akpan noted that though he has been screened and cleared, he will not participate in today’s election to avoid contempt of court.

Luke on the other hand said, “I entered the ongoing Governorship race of our dear state to change the narrative in the political system and governance by seeking more inclusion through our Building Together and Growing Together agenda.

“We took our message to all the 31 Chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state. That message was well accepted by members of our party and soundly resonated with Akwa Ibom citizens.

“Our hope of victory was dependent on God using the delegates at the PDP primaries and ultimately Akwa Ibom people at the general election.This was our conviction and it is still our conviction today.”

“However, unfolding realities within our party and the Nation have called for a reconsideration of my participation in the gubernatorial primaries of our party today.

“This is for the simple fact that we will not be going into this election with our largest support base which is the statutory delegates.

“We also do not have any of the adhoc delegates as our supporters, who bought forms to be Adhoc delegates were excluded from the process.

“This position we have stated in a formal protest to the national headquarters of our party and have also sought redress.

“This statement would have been issued much earlier than now, but we were waiting and hoping that the President would assent to the amended electoral bill 2022 which would have corrected the oversight.

“As of this morning, Mr President is yet to assent to it. Consequently, I will not be participating in today’s governorship primary election.

“I make this statement after due consultation with the leadership of the Amazing Grace Campaign team and representatives of my support base,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

